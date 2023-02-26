Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 700,977 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,977 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of SITE Centers worth $119,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SITC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.55.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.