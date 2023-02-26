Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $201.90 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.49% of Cheniere Energy worth $201,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $155,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $157.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.