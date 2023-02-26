Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 512,626 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $277,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.