Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 485,291 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,616,000. Lam Research accounts for about 2.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $478.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

