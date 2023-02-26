CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

SBUX opened at $101.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

