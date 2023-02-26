CNB Bank Purchases 403 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

