CNB Bank Purchases 308 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

