CNB Bank Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

