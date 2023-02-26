Clover Finance Price Tops $0.0821 on Major Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $82.10 million and $157,650.31 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

