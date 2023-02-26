Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

