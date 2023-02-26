Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $756,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Mosaic makes up approximately 0.8% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

