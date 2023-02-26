Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on CIVB. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $334.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,039,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading

