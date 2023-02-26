Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $120.61 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Civic has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $120.61 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

