Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Citi Trends Stock Performance
CTRN stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.27.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
