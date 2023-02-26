Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Citi Trends by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Citi Trends by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citi Trends by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 212,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

