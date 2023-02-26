Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.75-$21.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-21.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $19.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.13. Chemed has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $534.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

