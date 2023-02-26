Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.94.

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. Centene has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

