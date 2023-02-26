Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $45.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

