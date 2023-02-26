CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $84.99 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

