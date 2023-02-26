Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVCO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CVCO stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $299.36. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.99.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

