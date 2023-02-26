Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 1,794,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.