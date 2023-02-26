Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Carter’s stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 1,794,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $5,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

