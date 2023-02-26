Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $243.88 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and approximately $243.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.87 or 0.06907247 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00078021 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028121 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055641 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010028 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026360 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,741,618 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
