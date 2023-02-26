Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at C$62.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

