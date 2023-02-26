Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.08.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

