Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canada Goose by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

