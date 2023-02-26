Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Camtek comprises about 0.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Camtek worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAMT opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

