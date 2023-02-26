Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 261,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.