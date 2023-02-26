Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $891,933.73 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

