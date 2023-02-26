BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
