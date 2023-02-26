Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT at $678.14

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $678.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. Bank of America downgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.77) to GBX 770 ($9.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 589 ($7.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.09) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.