Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $95.82

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

