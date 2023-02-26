Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $225.13

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 27.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.