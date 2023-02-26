Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.
Brightcove Trading Down 16.4 %
BCOV traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 775,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,359. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
