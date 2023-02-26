BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.59) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.62) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.31) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.62) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

