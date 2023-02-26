BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.66) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.19.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is -249.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

