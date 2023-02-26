Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

