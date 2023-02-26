BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at €63.89 ($67.97) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a one year high of €69.17 ($73.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.49.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

