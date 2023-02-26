BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at €63.89 ($67.97) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a one year high of €69.17 ($73.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.49.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.