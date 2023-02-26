BNB (BNB) Price Tops $302.97 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $302.97 or 0.01305693 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $47.84 billion and approximately $305.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,953 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,141.7129681 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 301.07102218 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $448,696,677.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
