BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMMPF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMMPF opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.