BMO Capital Markets Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

About Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

