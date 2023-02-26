BMO Capital Markets Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.
Camping World Stock Performance
Camping World stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.