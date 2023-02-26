Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

BLMN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

