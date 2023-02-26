Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.94% from the stock’s current price.
Blancco Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %
BLTG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.50 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,002. Blancco Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of £138.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,116.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.69.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
