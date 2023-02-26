Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.94% from the stock’s current price.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %

BLTG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.50 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,002. Blancco Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of £138.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,116.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.69.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

