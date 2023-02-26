BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.38% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $136,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE BJ opened at $73.47 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.