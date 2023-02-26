BitDAO Trading Down 7% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002436 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $9.77 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

