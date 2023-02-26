Benchmark Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $210.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

