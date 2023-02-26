Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

