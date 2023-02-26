Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.29) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSE remained flat at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 271,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,923. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Stories

