Barclays Raises Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $24.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 808,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

