Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,943,000 after purchasing an additional 187,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.03 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

