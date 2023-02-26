Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $604.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

